Locals in leadership role: KDA to conduct survey of corporates

Bengaluru

24 March 2021 01:37 IST

Local people are hired only for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs, says the Kannada body

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is planning to conduct a study to understand the presence of locals in corporate leadership jobs in the State.

Karnataka is a hub of world-class talent, including that of leadership. There is, however, a general impression that ‘A’ category and leadership jobs always go to “imported talent” and locals are only receiving lower category jobs, according to the KDA.

“Corporates are given red carpet welcome into the State. Still, in most cases, they hire locals only for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs while leadership roles always go to imported talent,” said T.S. Nagabharana, chairman of the KDA.

Mr. Nagabharana said the KDA would launch a study to understand the leadership profile of corporates in the State, eventually to know if locals were receiving their due share in leadership roles.

‘Probable injustice’

Citing a case of “probable injustice” by a corporate firm in Bengaluru to one of its senior executives, who is a Kannadiga/local, Mr. Nagabharana said the affected senior executive had officially reached out to the KDA saying he was “sacked wrongfully” during the pandemic without any valid reason or prior notice because he used to report incidents of indifference to local workers to the management. The complainant used to work in the real estate division of the company in a senior position.

“Based on the complaint, we have written to the company asking for its explanation,” he added.

During his tenure in the company, the complainant had noticed “a culture that differentiated employees based on regional orientation” and suitable head positions were denied to them in various departments, Mr. Nagabharana said.

The complainant, Rajendra V., who used to be a senior project manager in the company from 2017 to 2020 and was later terminated from service, said, “All department heads of this company are from States other than Karnataka, even when eligible candidates are available locally. I had written to the management regarding this discrimination. May be that is why they terminated my service without any reason or notice.”

The KDA has sent a copy of its letter to the Labour Commissioner, asking for his intervention.