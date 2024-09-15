Local staff restrict photography at the UNESCO site of Somanathapur

Scores of tourists visiting the Keshava Temple at Somanathpur, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are being routinely prevented from photographing the iconic monument in contravention of the rules of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), since the last few months.

The security guards make it a point to inform the tourists with cameras that photography is not allowed before letting them in after checking the entry tickets. When challenged to provide the notification banning photography, they cite orders from ‘’higher authorities’’ without producing any evidence.

While a majority of the tourists comply with these “orders”, quite a few argue or return disappointed. Abhishek, a tourist from Bengaluru, shared his experience that took place with the local authorities on Sunday at Somanathapur.

He was prevented from taking snaps of the monuments and when he insisted that there was no such rule, the local staff said he could take the photographs “without giving any pose”.

Incidentally, there are no restrictions in photographing the Chennakeshava temple at Belur or Hoyslaeshwara temple at Halebidu – both of which are UNESCO sites along with Somanathapur Keshava temple. There are restrictions only in photographing the deities as they are both functional temples.

However, tourists are allowed to click images of the exquisite carvings inside the temple and the guards gently remind public that photographing the deities should be avoided.

Recently, the State Department of Tourism concluded a visit Mysuru programme where in it identified some of the social media influences and took them to iconic places in and around the region including Keshava temple at Somanathapur, as part of its tourism promotion drive.

But when one of the media photographer from Mysuru who went to Somanthapur to take a few snaps of the event – ironically conducted to ensure wide publicity for the monument - he was prevented by the security personnel who demanded to see his identification card and insisted on securing permission before photographing the monument.

When contacted, N.K. Pathak, Regional Director, ASI, south zone said there was no such rule preventing photography of the monuments though there are restrictions only if there are paintings inside. But for the use of tripod one has seek permission from the ASI authorities, he added.

When pointed out the restrictions being imposed at some of the ASI sites such as Keshava temple at Somanathapur, Pathak said it may have been imposed by staff recently deployed there and unaware of the rules. Staff posted at various ASI monuments would be sensitised to the rules regarding photographing the monuments, he added.