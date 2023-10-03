ADVERTISEMENT

Local police say no specific info from Delhi on suspected terror camps in North Karnataka

October 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi Dharwad Police are now saying that they have no specific information from Delhi Police on their statement regarding some suspected terror groups planning training camps in the region.

Special Commissioner, Special Cell, Delhi Police, H.G.S. Dhaliwal on Monday said that Mohammad Shahnawaz, a mining engineer, and his wife, Shanti Patel, alias Mariam, had scouted for locations for a training camp in Hubballi, Dharwad and in the Western Ghats.

However, Hubballi-Dharwad City Police and Dharwad District Police said they have no specific input from Delhi, but they are on full alert.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US