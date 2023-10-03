Local police say no specific info from Delhi on suspected terror camps in North Karnataka

October 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

Hubballi Dharwad Police are now saying that they have no specific information from Delhi Police on their statement regarding some suspected terror groups planning training camps in the region.

Special Commissioner, Special Cell, Delhi Police, H.G.S. Dhaliwal on Monday said that Mohammad Shahnawaz, a mining engineer, and his wife, Shanti Patel, alias Mariam, had scouted for locations for a training camp in Hubballi, Dharwad and in the Western Ghats.

However, Hubballi-Dharwad City Police and Dharwad District Police said they have no specific input from Delhi, but they are on full alert.

