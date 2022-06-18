‘Local knowledge systems need a boost’

UoM VC speaks at seminar on science and technology in ancient India

UoM Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor M.K. Ramesh, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family and others releasing a compendium of research papers and patents during a seminar on Science and Technology in Ancient India, in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

UoM VC speaks at seminar on science and technology in ancient India

Efforts are being made to disseminate information and create greater awareness among students on indigenous knowledge systems of India including science and technology, G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, said here on Saturday .

He was speaking at a seminar on Science and Technology in Ancient India organised by Prajna Pravaha at Manasagangotri. Prof. Hemantha Kumar said the Ministry of Education has created a separate cell called Indian Knowledge Systems to promote research and dissemination of information pertaining to indigenous knowledge that existed in ancient India and see how best it could be furthered through research and societal applications. A committee comprising educationists, Vice-Chancellors, Directors of IITs etc has been constituted to come out with an action plan and it is likely to submit its report in due course.

He said it was important to appreciate one’s roots and the committee of the Indian Knowledge Systems was engaged in not only ferreting out information enshrined in ancient texts but also as to how best to incorporate ancient knowledge system in modern education.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, who was the chief guest saw the need for changes in the educational system so as to cultivate an Indian perspective. He said science existed in ancient India but is not being studied whereas Japan has a strong tradition of being rooted to its heritage. ‘’It is necessary to assimilate the best of the western culture while retaining indigenous traditions as well’’, said Mr.Yaduveer.

Changes are necessary in the educational system and the imperatives of developing an Indian perspective, said Mr. Yaduveer and cited by way of example that Vijayanagar empire should have been termed Karnataka empire given its contributions.

M.K.Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said India could conserve its culture as it had strong philosophic roots. But in the present times there was greater attack on the cultural sphere and the modern-day youngsters were oblivious of their rich heritage, he added.

G. Raghunandan, regional coordinator of Prajna Pravaha, delivered the keynote address.