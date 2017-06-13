‘Local communities should join govt.’s efforts in developing sports infrastructure’

Local communities should join government’s efforts in developing sports infrastructure, said Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union Minister and Olympian.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday, Col. Rathore said the union government was working hard to promote sports and build quality sports infrastructure across the country. “There is no doubt that a lot more needs to be done. However, sports promotion is everyone’s responsibility.”

He stressed that the centre’s efforts should be complimented by the state governments and local communities. He added that he (as an MP) was using his development funds to build sports infrastructure in his constituency. “Communities can contribute by organising sports events. For example, a local level badminton event can be organised, even if every family in a colony contributes ₹10 each,” he said.

He also clarified that the union government’s responsibility was to take care of sportspersons, who compete at international levels. Other sportspersons should be supported by the governments at the state and regional levels, he said.

Col. Rathore was responding to questions about whether he was happy with the NDA government’s work of improving sports infrastructure. He had earlier criticised the UPA government for not providing quality infrastructure to sportspersons. He had claimed to have set up a shooting range at his home with his own funds to practice for the Olympics and other sporting events.