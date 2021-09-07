Local body polls: BJP wins, but has reason to worry in Hubballi

On the other hand, the Congress has lost its strong bastion in Kalaburagi

As the results of three major municipal corporations in North Karnataka – Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi – were out Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have scored a point.

While it is a triumphant victory for the saffron party in Belagavi, it has something to worry about in Hubballi-Dharwad. On the other hand, the Congress has lost its strong bastion in Kalaburagi.

Sweep for BJP

The BJP has a clear majority in Belagavi Municipal Corporation (BCC) where elections were held on party symbols for the first time after the corporation was formed in 1981. The BJP won 35 seats out of 58, Congress 10, Independents 12, and AIMIM one. It is evident that the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES), which held sway for over six decades fighting polls on issues of language and border, has been voted out. The MES is not a recognised party and its nominees don’t fight under a common symbol and this time its tally is estimated to be just four.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, the BJP has registered a marginal increase in its seat-tally despite the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. BJP’s tally of 33 in the 67-member previous council has increased by six (now 39) in the 82-member council. While it is in a better position to stake claim to power, the Congress’ increase in seats (from 22 to 33) is a cause of concern for the BJP. On the other hand, the Congress is worried with the emergence of AIMIM, which has won three seats in Hubballi and one in Belagavi. It has won none in Kalaburagi but has definitely begun eating into the Congress vote share.

In Kalaburagi corporation, the Congress fort has been breached. BJP’s tally has almost doubled (from 14 to 23), while that of Congress has seen marginal increase (from 23 to 27).

The bonhomie

Despite being the single largest party, the Congress may not come to power, given the bonhomie between the BJP and the JD(S). With the sole independent candidate announcing support to the BJP, the JD(S) with four seats, has emerged the “kingmaker”. And given the palpable soft corner towards Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda may choose the BJP over the Congress. And BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim about bagging all three municipal corporations seems to indicate this.

The election results have also shown that the time has not yet come for AAP, which tried to woo urban electorate with the “Delhi Model”. While the JD(S) lost some seats it held earlier — its rally in Kalaburagi reduced from 10 to four and in Hubballi-Dharwad from nine to one — it is may just be part of ruling dispensation in Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from Praveen B. Para)