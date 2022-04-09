Lobbying heats up for Yadgir CMC polls

The Yadgir City Municipal Council building

April 09, 2022 20:29 IST

With Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division and Election Officer Sha Alam Hussain issuing notification for the election to the post of president and vice-president of Yadgir City Municipal Council ( CMC), hectic lobbying has begun in the party circles.

Out of 31 members, the BJP has 16, the Congress 12, the JD(s) two, and there is one Independent member in the CMC. The president’s post is reserved for the General category while the that of the vice-president is reserved for the General Women category. The election notification was issued on April 5 and election will be held on April 18.

The election was necessitated after Vilas Patil and Prabhavati Kalal resigned from the posts of president and vice-president respectively, following the direction issued by their party high command.

As per the earlier agreement, the elected president and the vice-president will be in power for the next 13 months from the date of election.

The aspirants started lobbying for the top posts. According to sources, Ambayya Shabadi, Suresh Ambiger, Swamidev Dasanakeri, all first-time members, and Hanumanth Itagi, who has been elected twice, are the key aspirants and have begun lobbying. The party high command is likely decide the issue in consultation with MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal.

According to sources since the president’s post is reserved for the General category, the high command is likely to choose either Mr. Shabadi or Mr. Ambiger as Mr. Itagi and Mr. Dasanakeri belong to the Scheduled Castes.

Chandrakala Chandrakanth Maddi, Rukhiya Begum, and Basamma Kurkumbala are aspirants for the vice-president’s post.

“We have staked claim for the post but will abide by party’s decision,” Mr. Ambiger and Mr. Itagi told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, president of the district unit of the BJP, Sharanabhupal Reddy, has said that the the district core committee would decide on the matter. “We will choose candidates based on their development mindset irrespective of their caste. However, the opinion of the local MLA is crucial,” he said.

Following the delay in elections, the Yadgir CMC is functioning without two top posts and officials were handling the day-to-day business.