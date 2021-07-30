Lobbying for Deputy Chief Minister posts, ministerial berths gains pace

New Cabinet is likely to have three posts of Deputy Chief Minister

The new Cabinet is likely to have three posts of Deputy Chief Minister (Dy. CM) and it is learnt that the names of Govind Karjol, from among the Dalits, R. Ashok from among Vokkaligas, and B. Sriramulu from the Valmiki community have almost been finalised. However, with at least a week to 10 days before Cabinet expansion, many have taken to lobbying for Dy. CM posts, while also protesting over the names reportedly finalised.

With all three of them are considered to be close to Mr. Yediyurappa, the other faction in the party, which played a key role in dislodging him, has reportedly protested demanding representation in the posts, sources said.

K.S. Eshwarappa

While C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi, Dy. CMs in the previous dispensation, have been lobbying hard to retain their posts, senior Minister and a former Dy. CM K.S. Eshwarappa has thrown his hat in the ring, saying unlike Jagadish Shettar who bowed out of the Cabinet race, he was ready to be either a Dy. CM or a Minister in Mr. Bommai’s Cabinet. Prominent Kuruba seers also made the demand to make him a Dy. CM on Thursday. Several other prominent leaders, including some of those who are yet to make their debut as Ministers, have been lobbying to become Dy. CM, sources said.

Meanwhile, how will the party high command and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accommodate other chief ministerial aspirants and dissenters against Mr. Yediyurappa such as Arvind Bellad, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Murugesh Nirani, and C.P. Yogeshwar in the new Cabinet, is being keenly watched even within the party circles. Panchamashali Lingayat seers have expressed disappointment over one of their leaders not becoming the Chief Minister, but demanded a fair representation in the Cabinet. Mr. Bellad, Mr. Yatnal, and Mr. Nirani belong to the community.

Major changes

Party sources said the high command would likely go for major changes in the composition of the Cabinet, giving chances to many new faces, especially from among the party cadre from the RSS stables. “At least 10 or 12 Ministers in the former dispensation will likely be dropped to make room for new faces. Even among the defectors not all are tipped to be Ministers again,” a senior party leader said.

Notwithstanding Mr. Bommai’s assertion that his New Delhi trip on Friday would be only a courtesy call and he would discuss Cabinet expansion with central leaders only next week, several ministerial aspirants have already been camping in the national capital trying to lobby for a suitable berth. Former Ministers Umesh Katti, Shashikala Jolle, and R. Ashok are in New Delhi even as more aspirants are likely to join them by Friday, sources said.

Mr. Yediyurappa told mediapersons on Thursday that he would not interfere in the Cabinet formation. However, when quizzed on the fate of defectors who have said they joined the party trusting him, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would speak to the Chief Minister and advice him on the future of those who were responsible for bringing the BJP to power.