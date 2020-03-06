Loan waiver: ‘Farmers hit by technicalities’

BENGALURU

06 March 2020 23:06 IST

He says he will take up the issue with CM to help farmers

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar has said that there was a delay in reaching farm loan benefits to 1,60,493 farmers as verification of their eligibility was taking time owing to various norms prescribed by the erstwhile Janata Dal(Secular)-Congress government.

Replying to Congress member Shivanand Patil during the Question Hour, the Minister said 69,749 farmers were yet to submit their ration cards, while 36,438 farmers had submitted wrong Aadhaar card, RTC and ration card details.

Expressing dissatisfaction over prescribing of such eligibility conditions, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Minister to help farmers by doing away with such norms.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too pointed out that some technicalities had come in the way of about 10,000 farmers in his home district of Uttara Kannada getting the benefit of loan waiver. He suggested to Mr. Somashekhar to hold a meeting of officials along with the Chief Minister to provide relief to farmers who have missed out because of minor technical issues.

The Minister agreed to this suggestion.