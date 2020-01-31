Loan recovery agent shot at over EMI row in Karnataka

A 30-year-old man was shot on his chest by a businessman’s family member when a group of loan recovery agents came to seize a high-end motorcycle bought on a bank loan.

The incident occurred outside a residential apartment at Hennur in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

The victim, Syed Saleem, was taken to a private hospital and he is in the ICU, police said.

₹18 lakh loan

The accused have been identified as Amarinder, who opened fire with a licensed pistol, and Mayuresh, who had taken the loan.

“Both the accused are businessmen. Mayuresh had taken a loan of ₹18 lakh from a bank to buy the motorcycle. He was paying his EMIs regularly, but the cheque he issued this month bounced due to insufficient funds. The bank then engaged one Syed Farhad to recover the money,” the police said.

More time sought

When Mr. Farhad called him up asking for the EMI amount, Mayuresh asked for more time.

The agent threatened to come to his house and seize the motorcycle.

“Enraged, the accused dared him to come and take the bike. On Wednesday night, Mr. Farhad along with his brother-in-law Syed Saleem and two others reached the apartment near Hennur junction and asked Mayuresh to come out,” said a senior police officer.

Mayuresh, accompanied by Amarinder and other relatives, confronted the group. Amarinder opened two rounds of fire with his licensed pistol, and fired at the group when they tried to stop him. Mr. Saleem was hit on the chest. Residents heard the commotion and alerted the police.

Charged under Arms Act

Both Mayuresh and Amarinder were arrested and charged under the Arms Act and for attempt to murder. The police also arrested Mr. Farhad for rioting.

“They have been remanded in judicial custody. We have seized the pistol and are writing to the authorities concerned to cancel the licence,” said SD Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, east division.