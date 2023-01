January 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Loaders and unloaders of Anna Bhagya grains staged a demonstration in the city on Tuesday seeking higher wages. There are nearly 700 labourers engaged in loading and unloading operations and want their wages to be increased from ₹16 to ₹25 per quintal and the workers claimed that their wages had not been increased since the last few years despite increased workload during the pandemic.