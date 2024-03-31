‘Load the box’ concept to promote book reading

March 31, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

With book reading habit witnessing a decline in the digital age, Kitab Lovers, an organisation specialising in selling books at affordable costs, has come up with an innovative “Load the Box” concept at its ongoing book fair in Mysuru.

The 9-day-long book fair organized by Kitab Lovers in association with Mysuru Book Clubs 2015 at Nexus Centre City Mall from March 30 to April 7 will feature over 10 lakh new and “pre-loved” books ranging from more than 20 genres.

“What makes the book fair special is its innovative ‘Load the Box’ concept, wherein customers, who visit the fair can make a one-time payment for a box and fill the box with as many books as the box can hold. The boxes are available in three sizes ranging from ₹1,200 to ₹ 3,000,” said statement issued by the organisers.

Co-founder and CEO of Kitab Lovers Rahul Pandey said the ongoing book fair was their second such exhibition with Mysuru Book Club in the city. “Our book fair offers books at the most affordable costs and most importantly, serves a wide range of book readers. From toddlers to senior citizens, whether customers are into mystery, self-help, romance, fiction, or non-fiction, we have books for everyone,” he said.

Pointing out that book-reading habit of Indians had declined in the digital age, Mr. Rahul pointed out that “The internet and social media offered tremendous entertainment, but they can never replace the wealth of knowledge that a good book can offer,” he said while urging people, especially parents to visit the book fair, just to browse through the books on display and see if they can “fall in love with reading again”.

Kitab Lovers, which had hosted more than 100 book fairs in across more than 20 cities in India, is also having a separate section for newly launched titles, covering selected writers from all over the country, the press statement said.

As part of the Book Fair, a local author meet-up programme was also organised by Mysuru Book Clubs - 2015 on Saturday and Sunday.