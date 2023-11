November 27, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L.K. Athiq has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The appointment on November 27 comes in the light of the incumbent Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal being appointed as the Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

Mr. Goyal will succeed Vandita Sharma, who will demit office on November 30 upon superannuation. Mr. Athiq will remain ACS Finance in a concurrent charge.

