Living in constant fear of landslips in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru

Many parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru continued to receive moderate to heavy rains on Friday, disrupting traffic and leaving many villagers in constant fear of landslips and damage to their properties.

Parts of Koppa, Mudigere, N.R. Pura and Sringeri taluks received heavy rains. Rainfall in some of the hoblis on Friday morning was 400% more than normal rainfall in the last 24 hours. It has been pouring continuously in many villages near Hariharapura, Megodu in Koppa taluk, Banakal, Kottigehara, Gonibeedu, Kalasa, Javali in Mudigere taluk, around Balehonnur in N.R.Pura taluk. Sringeri and Kigga hoblis in Sringeri taluk received heavy rains.

The people of Madhugundi and Malemane in Mudigere taluk and a few other places hearing peculiar sounds and fearing landslips, called up the Mines and Geology Department officials.

In Hassan, heavy rains have been reported in parts of Sakaleshpur and Alur taluks. Villages around Hettur, Yaslur and Hanabalu received excess rainfall. In the last seven days, the average rainfall recorded in Hetur hobli is 366 mm against the normal of 55 mm. Similarly, in Hanabalu the rainfall was 307 mm in the last one week against the normal of 59 mm.

It was no different in the villages along the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. However, there have been no major incidents so far. R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, confirmed this to The Hindu.

“I received a report from officials by noon. There are no incidents of landslips along the Shiradi Ghat. We will decide on closing the stretch only if there are blockades and landslips,” he said.

Hemavati reservoir

The rivers Hemavati, Tunga and Bhadra that flow in these two districts are in spate. The inflow to Hemavati reservoir at Goruru has increased to 19,605 cusecs. The previous day the inflow was 14,660 cusecs.

The dam authorities have increased the outflow in tune with the inflow. As much as 18,650 cusecs of water is being released from the dam.

The water level stands at 2,921.60 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft.