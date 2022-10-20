Liver transplant successfully carried out at KLE hospital

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore, along with others, addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Doctors at KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Belagavi have successfully carried out a liver transplant.

“The first liver transplant was completed by our doctors in collaboration with experts from Aster Hospital, Bengaluru,” society chairman Prabhakar Kore told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

“Our hospital is already famous in the region for kidney and heart transplant surgeries. Now, we have progressed to liver transplants. We plan to venture into lung transplants in future,’‘ Dr Kore said.

He said that such a procedure has been conducted for the first time in North Karnataka, South Maharashtra and Goa region.

The donor was a 30-year-old brain dead patient from Ravi Pangi’s Annapurna Hospital in Athani. The harvested organ was transplanted into a 19-year-old boy from Haveri. The surgery was performed 10 days ago and the patient was discharged on Thursday.

“Liver transplantation is a complex and technically demanding surgery performed only at designated liver transplant centres by trained transplant surgeons. It requires elaborate support teams with surgical time ranging from 12 hours to 18 hours. Earlier, patients needing organ transplant were forced to go to metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad and pay large fees. But now, we have made it possible here at affordable cost,’‘ the society chairman said.

Transplant operations are covered under government health schemes of ESIC and other schemes such as Arogya Bhagya and Ayushman Bharat, he said.

“Transplantation is a treatment option for patients with end stage and advanced liver failure, alcohol-induced liver failure, fatty liver in patients with diabetes and obesity, viral infections with Hepatitis B and C, genetic or metabolic liver diseases. It is an option in acute liver failure secondary to infections and drugs,’‘ he said.

There are only 25 liver transplant centres in India that perform around 800 to 1,000 transplants per year. This is against the demand of over 50,000 patients waiting for transplants.

Bengaluru-based Aster Hospital has collaborated with KLE doctors. Aster Hospital provided the necessary infrastructure ready and specialised training for KLE staff. A team from Aster Hospital led by Sonal Asthana and a team of doctors from the Department of Gastroenterology, including Santosh Hazare and Sudarshan Chougule, accomplished this task, Dr. Kore said.

Other experts, including Dr. Arun, Dr. Mane and Dr. Manjunath, were part of the team. It was supported by Jeevasarthakathe, Mohan Foundation and the team of transplant coordinators from KLE Hospital.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer M. V. Jali and Chairman of Multi-organ Transplant Unit R.B. Nerli were present at the press conference.