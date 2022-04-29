Liver transplant saves nine-year-old boy in Mysuru

The surgical transplant team at a private hospital in Mysuru performed a paediatric liver transplantation, said to be a rare procedure in the city, giving a new lease of life to a 9-year-old boy with a fulminant liver failure.

Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru on Friday claimed that the procedure is also the city’s first transplantation for acute liver failure and the split liver transplantation where two lives were saved by a single donor. This is also the 50th liver transplantation performed at the hospital, a release from the hospital said here.

The child was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with jaundice and on evaluation was found to have liver failure. As the liver functions were worsening, the need for immediate liver transplantation was explained to the family. The child was registered under the “supra-urgent category” in the State transplant programme. His condition worsened and soon slipped into a coma which warranted urgent liver transplantation. The doctors had a window of only a few hours to save the child who got a suitable organ from a donor immediately, the release said.

As the child required only a part of the liver, split liver transplantation was done and the other half was transplanted to an adult recipient with chronic liver disease on the waitlist. After the surgery, the child is out of the coma and recovering well.