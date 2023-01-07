HamberMenu
Liver transplant performed

January 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi have performed a liver transplant surgery on a middle aged man, saving his life. This is the second such surgery in a month.

A team of doctors led by Santosh Hajare, Chief Gastroenterologist, treated the patient.

The organ was donated by Narshing Patil, 50, from Kuppatagiri in Khanapur, who met with an accident on December 1. He was declared brain dead and his family members were counseled to donate his organs. The patient from Hubballi received it. He is recovering.

Prabhakar Kore, society chairman, and Colonel M. Dayanand Managing Director of the hospital congratulated the team.

Karnataka / hospital and clinic / health / death / Belgaum

