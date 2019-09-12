Livelihood hit ahead of peak tourism season

Shopkeepers atop Chamundi Hills expressed their ire over the demolition drive that took place on Thursday and said the government should have waited for the peak tourism season to be over.

“We have Dasara coming up later this month and this is the beginning of the peak tourism season which results in a considerable business to sustain us for the year. But we have been left in the lurch in the run-up to the festival’’ lamented G.S. Swami who is the third generation of his family engaged in selling wares and earning around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month.

His views were echoed by others who were critical of the government move coming ahead of Dasara. “We are not against development. But the local community should not be made to bear the brunt of such projects as we are the people living here since generations while tourists come and go after darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari’’ remarked Sujatha, another vendor who used to sell bangles and other wares which were popular among the visitors.

Reluctance

Though the local vendors have been assured of rehabilitation and alternative shops have been constructed, there is reluctance among the affected vendors as they are not located on the main road leading to the temple. “There is no point in creating facility at a place where tourists do not come’’, said Mr.Swami.

“We sought 3 months’ time but they did not give us even 3 minutes’’, said Sujatha whose family of 8 are all engaged in selling wares. A majority of the residents of Chamundi Hills eked out a living selling traditional wares and fancy items to tourists. “We know no other skills and the authorities should have waited till the completion of the tourist season before taking up the works’’, said Ramesh, another vendor affected by Thursday’s demolition.

The vendors said they brought the issue to the notice of political leaders including Siddaramaiah, G.T. Deve Gowda, and V. Somanna but to no avail. “In reply to our question as to how we could sustain without business for three months, Mr. Somanna remarked that we should eat in the Dasoha’’, said Ms. Sujatha.

“Children of Chamundeshwari have been mowed down by the army of Mahishasura’’ remarked another vendor fighting off her tears. Though the local stakeholders are convinced that they would be provided alternative kiosks, the sudden disruption has shaken them.

Besides, it will take another 3 to 6 months for the alternative to materialise and a few more years for their business to stabilise and hence their emotional outburst.

Speculations

There are also speculations that some of the beneficiaries of the new stalls in the commercial complex are not local residents but are government employees and this could affect the livelihood of the genuine stakeholders.