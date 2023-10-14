ADVERTISEMENT

Live streaming of Dasara events

October 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The inauguration of Dasara will be at Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on Sunday, and the famed Jamboo Savari or the Vijaydashmi procession is to be held on October 24, from 1.46 p.m. onwards it will be livestreamed by the authorities.

The events can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, and the Mysuru Dasara website.

The Facebook link is https://facebook.mysurudasara.gov.in

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube link is https://youtube.mysurudasara.gov.in

The website link is: https://mysurudasara.gov.in/

Some of the Dasara programmes can also be viewed on these links.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

social networking

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US