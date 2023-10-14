Live streaming of Dasara events

October 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The inauguration of Dasara will be at Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on Sunday, and the famed Jamboo Savari or the Vijaydashmi procession is to be held on October 24, from 1.46 p.m. onwards it will be livestreamed by the authorities.

The events can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, and the Mysuru Dasara website.

The Facebook link is https://facebook.mysurudasara.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube link is https://youtube.mysurudasara.gov.in

The website link is: https://mysurudasara.gov.in/

Some of the Dasara programmes can also be viewed on these links.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT