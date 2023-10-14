Live streaming of Dasara events

October 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The inauguration of Dasara will be at Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on Sunday, and the famed Jamboo Savari or the Vijaydashmi procession is to be held on October 24, from 1.46 p.m. onwards it will be livestreamed by the authorities.

The events can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, and the Mysuru Dasara website.

The Facebook link is https://facebook.mysurudasara.gov.in

YouTube link is https://youtube.mysurudasara.gov.in

The website link is: https://mysurudasara.gov.in/

Some of the Dasara programmes can also be viewed on these links.