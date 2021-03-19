Littérateur passes away

Malali Vasanthkumar, 73, Kannada littérateur and former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru unit, passed away after a brief illness in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Malali Vasanthkumar was a Kannada professor at the Maharaja’s and Yuvaraja’s College, University of Mysore, and served as director of the varsity’s PG centres at Hassan and Mandya.

He had established himself as a prolific writer focusing on short stories, poetry, essays, literary criticisms, and plays and had also played a prominent part in the pro-Kannada Gokak movement in the 1980s. Family sources said the body will be kept at Town Hall in Mysuru from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday and the last rites will take place at the family farm at Kalalavadi.