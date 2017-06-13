Little Rock students win second place at ISEF in Los Angeles

Geeve George and Chaitanya of Brahmavar-based Little Rock Indian School represented India at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the worlds’ largest pre-collegiate fair with over 1,700 participants from 78 countries, in Los Angeles, USA, from May 14 to 19.

A statement issued by the school here said that India was represented by 20 teams in various categories ranging from Plant Sciences to Mathematics to System Software.

“Our project was SAMIS – an Android application that enables image processing algorithms on images captured using a standard smart phone for vein imaging. SAMIS was built to aid doctors and nurses during intravenous injections,” Geeve said.

Chaitanya added, “Our project won the second place grand award in the Bio-Medical Engineering category which consisted of a $1,500 cash award and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory’s Ceres Connection Award. As a result of this award, the names of the first and second place winners will be submitted to the International Astronomical Union (IAU) for a once in a lifetime naming of a minor planet after them,” he added.

The management, principal and staff of Little Rock Indian School have congratulated Geeve and Chaitanya, who completed their Class XII in the school and wished them many more such breakthroughs in the future.