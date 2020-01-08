The bandh call given by the Left parties and labour organisations received little response in Hassan on Wednesday. The movement of vehicles and public transport was normal, while all government offices were open. Education institutions did not close on the day. Except a few, all private shops were open.

Members of Left parties and farmers’ organisations staged a dharna at the Hemavati Statue Circle in the city. They raised slogans against the Central government and its policies including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

CITU district president Dharmesh, addressing the gathering, said that country was witnessing economic crisis, while the people in power were engaged in diverting public attention by bringing in the CAA. “The Central government’s policies are against the interests of labourers, farmers, small businessmen and common people. The government has brought in CAA violating the basic principles of the Constitution. All those who have faith in the Constitution should oppose it”, he said. He also criticised the Centre alleging that it had failed to provide jobs for the youths and bring down prices of essential commodities.

M.C. Dongre, district president of the CPI, came down heavily on the Centre for bringing in the CAA. “Show us proof that you people have fought for the country, then we will show our records to prove our citizenship”, he said.

The Centre had failed to control the price of petrol and diesel, and labourers’ fight for enhancement of wages had been ignored. There had been no initiative to eradicate poverty in the country, he added.

Members of Raitha Sangha, AITUC, CITU, municipal workers, pro-Dalit organisations, Tipu Sangharsha Samiti and others participated in the protest.