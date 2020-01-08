Little impact in Belagavi

The Bharat bandh had little impact on normal life in Belagavi on Wednesday. Buses plied as usual. Schools and colleges remained open and government and private offices and shops functioned normally.

Members of various trade unions took out a rally against what they called the anti-labour, anti-public sector and anti-poor policies of the Union government. They walked on one side of the national highway from Sambhaji Circle to Rani Channamma Circle, holding posters and banners against disinvestment and sale of public sector undertakings. They shouted slogans against the sale of Air India and BPCL, and against the alleged weakening of public sector undertakings.

They formed a human chain at Rani Channamma Circle for a few minutes. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and dispersed.