Litterateur G.H. Nayak is no more

May 26, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Noted literary critic G.H. Nayak passed away at his residence in Mysuru on May 26. Mr Nayak, 88, leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a grand-daughter.

Born in Surve in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district in 1935, Mr Nayak taught Kannada at the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies in the University of Mysore, from where he retired as a professor.

A recipient of several awards, including Central Sahitya Akademi award and State’s Pampa award, Mr Nayak’s body of work comprises Samakaleena, Anivarya, and Uttarardha.

His last rites will be performed in Mysuru on May 27.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the death of Mr Nayak. In a condolence message, Mr Siddaramaiah has described Mr Nayak as a ‘progressive thinker’ and a person with ‘human values’.