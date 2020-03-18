Litigants, visitors prohibited in courts in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi

Tightening earlier measures taken to prevent gathering of large number of visitors in the courts, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday prohibited entry of litigants and visitors to precincts of all courts and tribunals in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi cities until further orders.

However, members of the Bar, staff of the courts, government and local authority officers/officials visiting the courts for official work, police and security forces will be allowed to enter the court premises, said a notice issued by the Registrar General of the High Court on the directions of the Chief Justice.

Certificate

The entry for litigants would be allowed only if they possess a certificate issued by their respective advocates on their letterheads indicating that the presence of the litigant in the court precincts concerned is mandatory on a particular day. In the certificate, the members of the Bar will have to mention brief reasons for permitting entry of litigants, the notice stated.

Those litigants, who are appearing in person without assistance of advocates or who intend to appear in person or want to file a case or to file statement of objections/applications, etc., will have submit application in writing at the entry/checking points of the courts by providing requisite information, and they would be allowed only after their applications are scrutinised by the court officials. Also, clerks/staff of advocates holding identity cards or authorisation issued by the advocates on letterhead will be allowed to enter.