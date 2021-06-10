Litigant public can now file court cases in Hubballi directly

Litigant public and advocates of Hubballi, who, hitherto, had to file applications/cases before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Dharwad for cases to be tried at the Additional District and Sessions Court in Hubballi, will now be allowed to file their applications/cases directly in Hubballi.

Chief Administrative Officer of Principal District and Sessions Court, Dharwad, K.N. Marihalkar has in a press release said that the Administrative Judge for Dharwad District Sreenivas Harish Kumar has permitted the litigant public and advocates of Hubballi to file all cases (excluding special cases) to be tried at the Additional District and Sessions Court, Hubballi, in Hubballi itself from Friday.

Earlier, the practice was that for cases to be tried in the First and Fifth Additional District and Sessions Courts in Hubballi, advocates were to file cases first before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Dharwad, which subsequently were sent to either the First or Fifth District and Sessions Courts in Huballi.

The advocates of Hubballi had made an appeal before the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka to permit them to file cases in Hubballi itself and the Principal District and Sessions Judge too had taken up the issue further. Consequently, permission has been granted now.

From Friday, excluding special cases, all cases coming under the jurisdiction of First and Fifth Additional District and Sessions Courts in Hubballi will be allowed to be filed in Hubballi itself, the release said.