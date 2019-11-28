‘Literature is areflection of life’

Renowned litterateur B.M. Srikanthaiah was one among those few persons of letters who possessed expertise in various forms of literature and made long-lasting contributions to the domain of Kannada and English literature, the former chairman of Karnataka Sahitya Academy Gurulinga Kapse has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Vidyarthi Sahitya Sammelan based on the life and works of B.M. Srikanthaiah organised as part of Karnatak High School’s centenary celebrations on the school campus here on Thursday, he said that Srikanthaiah had written on the history of Kannada literature, grammar, translation, poetry, drama and thus was known as the father of modern Kannada literature.

Referring to the Jnanpith award-winning poet laureate D.R. Bendre, Mr. Kapse said that he was the uncrowned guru of modern Kannada poetry.

Sammelan president Shamsundar Bidarkundi said that literature is a reflection of life and shows the direction of life’s movement. “Literature is not about just reading and writing but the words and their meanings guide the people,” he said and called upon students to develop reading habit and imbibe the values of life.

The students participated in four sessions on Srikanthaiah’s life and works.

B.S. Guruprasad, Sashidhar Narendra, Harsh Dambal and Basavaraj were the moderators. Chairman of KE Board Arun Nadgir presided over the inaugural session. Professor Vinayak Naik was the chief guest at the valedictory function. Srikant Patil presided over it.