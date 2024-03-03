Literature can touch people’s hearts when it addresses the real issues, says writer

March 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Underlining the responsibilities of writers, Rajyotsava Award-winning writer A.M. Madari has said that writers should always attempt to inculcate progressive thoughts and scientific temperament in people through their literature.

“Writers have a greater responsibility in enlightening the common people. They should lead society with their progressive thoughts. Their writings should reflect the sorrows and sufferings of the masses. The plight of farmers, poverty, hunger and discrimination against marginalised communities and women should be the subject matters of their writings,” he said.

“Their writings can touch people’s hearts when they address the real issues,” he said, after inaugurating a poem recitation session on the second day of Kanakagiri Utsav – 2024 in Kanakagiri, Koppal district, on Sunday.

Ghazal poet Alla Giriraj said that literature that raises societal problems will orient society and help it to correct its shortcomings.

“Literature will never die. It will always be there to orient and help society to correct its mistakes. It will always be there to help present and future generations to understand society. Writers should, through their works, make serious attempts to correct politics that appears to be deviating from its path,” he said.

Senior poet Allamaparbhu Bettadur, who presided over the session, said that the session’s organisers must focus on bringing young people interested in writing so that they can be inspired to write and highlight social issues.

“Our literature has always reflected and upheld the pluralism of our society. Kannada literature is enriched by different writers having diverse cultural backgrounds. Writers belonging to different religions such as Buddhism, Jainism, Shaivism, Veerashaiva, Lingayat, Islam and Christianity have contributed to the development of Kannada literature. We need to continue Kannada literature’s secular tradition,” he said.

Over 60 poets recited their poems in the session.

Azamir Nandapur, Bettappa Jirala, Ashika H.C., Manjunath and other senior writers were part of the session.

Bullock cart race

A bullock cart race was one of the major attractions of the events on the second day of Kanakagiri Utsav.

Minister for Backward Classes Development and Kannada and Culture and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj S. Tangadagi flagged off the race.

Farmers decorated their bullocks and carts with a variety of decorative material for the event.

