KarnatakaHUBBALLI 27 February 2021
Literary programmes to mark centenary celebration
Literary programmes and a workshop will mark the birth centenary celebrations of Kannada scholar R.C. Hiremath on March 1.
Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, member of Karnataka Sahitya Academy Jinadatta Hadagali said the day-long programmes will begin at Government First Grade College in Dharwad from 10.30 a.m.
Senior writer Guruling Kapse will inaugurate the centenary celebrations and chairman of Karnataka Sahitya Academy B.V. Vasanthkumar will preside over the function.
Works and achievements
Various sessions on works and achievements of R.C. Hiremath would be held and linguist Sangamesh Savadattimath will deliver the concluding remarks, Mr. Hadagali said.
