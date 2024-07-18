GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Literary and cultural slavery to rulers will lead to society’s destruction’

Published - July 18, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Theatre personalities Purushottam Handyal and Radhika V. Bevinakatti being honoured in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Theatre personalities Purushottam Handyal and Radhika V. Bevinakatti being honoured in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Upholding the importance of writers and artists being independent and impartial in strengthening democracy, K.V. Nagaraja Murthy, chairman of Karnataka Nataka Academy, said that literary and cultural slavery will lead to the destruction of society.

“Writers and cultural personalities being independent and impartial is very crucial in strengthening democracy. If literary and cultural sectors start extending unconditional support to rulers, nobody can stop society from destruction. A critical approach towards the ruling class plays an important role in preserving values and taking society forward,” Mr. Murthy said.

He was speaking after presenting the S.B. Jangamshetti theatre award to Ballari-based theatre person Purushottam Handyal and the Subhadradevi Jangamshetti theatre award to artist Radhika V. Bevinakatti at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The event was organised by Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike.

“A beautiful society cannot be built only with skyscrapers, wide highways, and long bridges. Cultural progress and noble values form a solid foundation of society. We need to keep in mind these aspects in our words and deeds,” Mr. Murthy said.

Expressing discontent over how the government, the political class, and the bureaucracy treated the common people, Mr. Murthy said that even seers and spiritual leaders were no exception in exploiting the innocent.

“Corruption is rampant everywhere. The hard-earned money of the people paid as tax is misappropriated by a few at the top of the administrative pyramid. Oppressed and marginalised communities are subjected to inhuman crimes and discrimination. Women are stripped and paraded on Manipur roads in broad daylight. In such a horrible situation, the writers and artists have a greater responsibility to stand firmly voiceless. They must uncompromisingly oppose and resist the atrocities of the mighty,” he said.

Mr. Handyal thanked the Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike for recognising his services to the field of theatre and honoured him with the award.

Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase, Kottala Basaveshwara Bharateeya Shikshana Samithi president Sasashiv Swamiji, Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike president Sivageetha Basavaprabhu and secretary Sujata Jangamshetti, Kannada Book Authority member B.H. Niragudi, literary activists S.S. Basavaprabhu, Vishwanath Patil and others were present.

