Literacy Day celebrated in Kalaburagi Central Prison

P.S. Ramesh, Chief Superintendent, Kalaburagi Central Prison, said the minimum wage paid to skilled prisoners has been revised to ₹100 per day.

He was speaking after inaugurating the event organised by the district administration in association with the zilla panchayat at the central prison here on Friday to commemorate 54th International Literacy Day. Mr. Ramesh said that earlier, prisoners engaged in manufacturing units such as weaving, tailoring, cooking and gardening were paid ₹75 a day, and this has been increased by ₹25 from October 1.

India’s literacy rate is 74.04%. Kalaburagi district has a literacy rate of 65%. Recognising illiteracy as one of the reasons for the crime, the Kalaburagi jail authorities decided to launch a literacy drive by setting up literacy centres on the prison premises. These centres will impart functional literacy to all illiterate inmates whereby they will be self-reliant and empowered prisoners.