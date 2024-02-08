Listen to these stories of human-wildlife coexistence

February 08, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

A tiger sits languidly below a culvert, even as a group of men walk above; an owl perches on the window of a house; a bear stands next to the statue of a tiger in what is obviously a human habitation.

These are some of the images on show at the ongoing exhibition, “Common Ground: Stories of Human-Wildlife Coexistence”, which is part of Collective Coexistence Consortium’s month-long programmes in Bengaluru under the title “Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration.” The exhibition is among various programmes including talks, demonstrations and shows around the theme of human-animal interface.

Overlapping realms

“People often think about human-dominated and wild spaces as two entirely different worlds. However, with increasing anthropogenic pressures including climate change and shrinking natural cover on our planet, these realms overlap more often than we realise. In an attempt to highlight the many facets of human-wildlife interactions, this curated set of images by Nature inFocus showcases how human and wildlife activities and geographies overlap,” said a release from the organisers on the theme of the photo exhibition.

“The exhibition raises awareness about the fact that even large-bodied species coexist with people and how such reciprocations extend to urban spaces and other human-dominated and human-used habitats. Birds, spiders, dolphins, leopards, elephants and tigers — the staggering number of species that humans commonly encounter and interact with -- warrants a wider public discourse, which the exhibition endeavours to facilitate,” the release said.

The contributing photographers are passionate about wildlife and conservation storytelling and the images represent species large and small, from across diverse habitats in India, the organisers said.

Venues of show

The exhibition is at Science Gallery Bengaluru (https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ba54eNynUG9qg1vt6) till Sunday, February 11, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It moves to Infosys Science Foundation (https://maps.app.goo.gl/KHmtdbuvkgiX5xDa8) from Monday, February 19, to Sunday, February 25. It is on from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Get full details on events through the month at https://www.coexistenceconsortium.com/.

