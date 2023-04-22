ADVERTISEMENT

List of II PU toppers in Yadgir district released

April 22, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As the results of II PU were announced, the department has released the list of students who became the toppers in the district.

In arts stream, Hanumanth, Swami Vivekananda PU College in Gurmitkal, secured 577 marks with 96.17%, Maheboob Shaikh Sahir from commerce stream, who is studying in Don Bosco PU College Yadgir, secured 560 marks with 93.33%, while Prajna B.M. from science stream, who is studying in Sairam PU College Shahapur, has secured 588 marks with 98%.

The other toppers in arts stream are: Amaresh secured 575 marks (95.83%), Chaitanya 575 marks (95.83%), Arunkumar 569 marks (94.83%), and Nagamma 569 marks (94.83%). In commerce stream: Ishwarya secured 547 marks (91.16%) and Nagaraj secured 546 marks (91%). In science stream: Abhishek secured 588 marks (98%), Savitri 580 marks (96.66%), Akash 580 marks (96.66%), Shruti secured 580 (96.66%), and Surendra secured 577 marks (96.16%), respectively.

