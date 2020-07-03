Karnataka

List of hospitals in Karnataka with COVID beds

With several cases of COVID patients being refused beds in private hospitals being reported, Kthe arnataka government has put out a list of private hospitals with dedicated beds for COVID patients.

Here is a list of hospitals published by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. People can visit:

www.arogya.karnataka.gov.in/sast

