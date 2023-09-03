List of drought-hit taluks to be finalised today

September 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government will draw up the first list of drought-hit taluks on Monday after the Cabinet sub-committee on drought-related issues meets. Based on the rainfall report, the government is planning to declare drought-hit areas in three lists.

“We will declare the taluks as drought-hit as per the strict guidelines of the Centre. As of August 31, 75 taluks are ready to be declared as drought-affected. As of August 18, the government has drawn up a temporary list of 113 affected taluks as per the Centre’s guidelines,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters in Kolar on Sunday.

He said that the government was also getting the ground truthing report on crop losses.

The Minister said that “over the next 10 days, the second list of taluks will be identified and declared as drought-affected after receiving the crop loss survey report”.

He said that as per the Centre’s guidelines, areas should have reported a deficit rainfall of 60% or more for three weeks to be declared as drought-hit, and that the list prepared based on the guidelines.

“The sub-committee will decide on taluks that meet the criteria. If necessary, the announcement will be made after bringing it to the notice of the Cabinet,” he said.

“The government has decided to have the third list of drought-hit areas also. Those that will be left out in the first list will be considered in the second. Those that miss out in the second list will be considered in the third list,” Mr. Gowda said.

“Once drought was declared, he said that the State government will seek funds from the Centre, and release money to take up emergency water supply works as well as taking borewells on rent.