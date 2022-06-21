Modi’s Karnataka visit: What we got, what has been promised

The Hindu Bureau June 21, 2022 12:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and inaugurated a series of development and infrastructure works during his two-day visit to Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during his visit to Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: -

In what was a keenly observed visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation for a host of development programmes as well as road and rail projects. Here is a comprehensive list of the all the projects unveiled What we got In Bengaluru New campus of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University; cost ₹201 crore Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at BASE University Centre for Brain Research; cost ₹280 crore 150 ITIs upgraded as Technology Hubs; cost ₹4,736 crore In Mysuru Centre of Excellence of AIISH; cost ₹155.49 crore Railway Projects 100% Electrification of Konkan Railway (about 740 km); cost ₹ 1,287 crore Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, Bengaluru; cost ₹314 crore Doubling of Arsikere-Tumakuru track (around 96 km); cost ₹758 crore Doubling of Yelahanka-Penukonda track (around 120 km); cost ₹1104 crore What has been promised Five national highway and seven railway projects in Karnataka Bengaluru Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital; cost ₹425 crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP); cost ₹15,767 crore Redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Station; cost 470 crore Redevelopment of Yeshwanthpur Station; cost ₹400 crore Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road Project (STTR) Multi Modal Logistic Park; cost ₹7,231 crore Mysuru Naganahalli and Mysuru New Coaching Complex; cost Rs 487 crore



