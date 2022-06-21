Karnataka

Modi’s Karnataka visit: What we got, what has been promised

In what was a keenly observed visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation for a host of development programmes as well as road and rail projects. Here is a comprehensive list of the all the projects unveiled

What we got

In Bengaluru

  1. New campus of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University; cost ₹201 crore
  2. Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at BASE University
  3. Centre for Brain Research; cost ₹280 crore
  4. 150 ITIs upgraded as Technology Hubs; cost ₹4,736 crore

In Mysuru

  1. Centre of Excellence of AIISH; cost ₹155.49 crore

Railway Projects

  1. 100% Electrification of Konkan Railway (about 740 km); cost ₹ 1,287 crore
  2. Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, Bengaluru; cost ₹314 crore
  3. Doubling of Arsikere-Tumakuru track (around 96 km); cost ₹758 crore
  4. Doubling of Yelahanka-Penukonda track (around 120 km); cost ₹1104 crore

What has been promised

Five national highway and seven railway projects in Karnataka

Bengaluru

  1. Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital; cost ₹425 crore
  2. Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP); cost ₹15,767 crore
  3. Redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Station; cost 470 crore
  4. Redevelopment of Yeshwanthpur Station; cost ₹400 crore
  5. Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road Project (STTR)
  6. Multi Modal Logistic Park; cost ₹7,231 crore

Mysuru

Naganahalli and Mysuru New Coaching Complex; cost Rs 487 crore


