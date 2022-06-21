Modi’s Karnataka visit: What we got, what has been promised
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and inaugurated a series of development and infrastructure works during his two-day visit to Karnataka
In what was a keenly observed visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation for a host of development programmes as well as road and rail projects. Here is a comprehensive list of the all the projects unveiled
What we got
In Bengaluru
- New campus of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University; cost ₹201 crore
- Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at BASE University
- Centre for Brain Research; cost ₹280 crore
- 150 ITIs upgraded as Technology Hubs; cost ₹4,736 crore
In Mysuru
- Centre of Excellence of AIISH; cost ₹155.49 crore
Railway Projects
- 100% Electrification of Konkan Railway (about 740 km); cost ₹ 1,287 crore
- Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, Bengaluru; cost ₹314 crore
- Doubling of Arsikere-Tumakuru track (around 96 km); cost ₹758 crore
- Doubling of Yelahanka-Penukonda track (around 120 km); cost ₹1104 crore
What has been promised
Five national highway and seven railway projects in Karnataka
Bengaluru
- Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital; cost ₹425 crore
- Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP); cost ₹15,767 crore
- Redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Station; cost 470 crore
- Redevelopment of Yeshwanthpur Station; cost ₹400 crore
- Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road Project (STTR)
- Multi Modal Logistic Park; cost ₹7,231 crore
Mysuru
Naganahalli and Mysuru New Coaching Complex; cost Rs 487 crore
