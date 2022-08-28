Karnataka

List of 30 monuments for adoption by State Archaeological Department

The list of monuments that need conservation plus basic and advanced amenities includes: Srirangapatna Fort and Moat, Srirangapatna in Mandya district; Shiva temple, Theginnagatta, (Mandya); Sri Kasheshwara temple, Kashipura (Hassan); Govindeshwara and Nakeshwara temples, Koravangala (Hassan); Suralu palace, Pejamngoor (Udupi); Bahamani tombs, Holkonda (Kalaburagi); Fort, Devadurga (Raichur); Fort, Ramadurga (Raichur); Fort, Yadgir (Yadgir); Hill Fort, Yadgir (Yadgir); Tajbavadi, Vijayapura (Vijayapura); Srimantaghada Fort, Devihal (Gadag); Fort, Naragunda (Gadag); Parasagada Fort Savadatti (Belagavi); Bhuthanatha temple, Killatorgal (Belagavi)

The list of monuments requiring basic and advanced amenities includes: Fort and moat, Sira (Tumakuru); Rayagopura, Kalyani, Bhuvaneshwari Mantapa, Melkote (Mandya); Raja’s tomb, Madikeri (Kodagu); Nalakanad Palace, Yavakpadi village (Kodagu); Parvasu temple, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar); Malkhed fort, Malkhed (Kalaburagi); Kumararamana Kumatadurga, Kumtadurga (Koppal); Anegundi fort, Gangavathi (Koppal); Gaganmahal, Anegundi (Koppal); Hampi monuments, Hampi (Vijanayanagar); Pre-historic and neolithic ash mound, Ballari (Ballari); Fort, Basavakalyana (Bidar); Yalluru Fort, Yalluru (Belagavi); Rani Channamma Palace, Fort and surroundings (Kittur) Belagavi.


