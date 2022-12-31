Liquor sales up, but revenue dips

December 31, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

This Christmas and New Year season, excise revenue has dipped by 10.63% even as liquor sales has seen an increase of 14.86% compared to the corresponding period last year.

While the State reported sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer worth ₹1,262 crore since December 23, 2022, a total of ₹1,099 crore had been sold in the same period last year. However, the excise revenue realised during this period is about ₹657 crore as against ₹736 crore collected last year. In 2021, the excise revenue had reported an increased by 19.74 % over 2020.

According to data provided by the Excise Department on the New Year’s Eve, a total of 15.04 lakh cartons of beer had been sold against 11.24 lakh cartons last year, reporting an increase of 33.81%. In the case of IML, 20.66 lakh cartons were sold against a total of 19.46 lakh cartons last year, reporting a 6.17 % increase.