Liquor sale to start tomorrow in State

The cash-strapped State government, which relies heavily on Excise revenue, has permitted the opening of all standalone liquor shops across the State, except in COVID-19 containment zones, from Monday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

However, clubs, bars and restaurants will remained closed till May 17. Shops located in supermarkets and malls too will remain closed till May 17.

An order issued by the Excise Commissioner said that ‘CL-2’ and ‘CL-11 C’ category shops will be allowed to open all over the State, except in containment zones in urban areas.

Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) depots will be opened to supply alcohol to standalone outlets.

The Union government’s guidelines issued on Friday permitted State governments with taking decisions on the opening of liquor outlets from May 4.

Buyers of alcohol have to maintain a social distance of six feet and only five persons will be allowed inside the shop at a time.

Consumers have to mandatorily wear masks and shops should be fully sanitised. However, there will be no limit in the quantum of liquor to be bought.

Excise Minister H. Nagesh said the police and Excise officials will keep tabs on the shops and impose fines for any violation of norms prescribed by the department.

In tune with the Centre’s guidelines, the State government on Saturday instructed all Deputy Commissioners to grant permission to allow business and industrial activities in their districts, outside the containment zones of COVID-19, from Monday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a videoconference with DCs and discussed various issues related to the partial relaxation of lockdown norms.