Liquor sale banned near Kerala border

DC warns of action if order is flouted

Sale of liquor within a radius of 5 km in villages bordering Kerala in Kodagu has been indefinitely prohibited as part of measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 following a spike in the neighbouring State.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Monday issued the order banning sale of liquor in standalone outlets, bars and restaurants, clubs and hotels at Karike and Kutta villages, which are located close to the Kerala border. Two checkposts where travellers from Kerala are screened for COVID-19 are located in the villages.

The DC warned of action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, if her order was flouted.

Ban in other State

People from Kerala cross the border for liquor since it is banned in their State. The liquor sale ban was perhaps aimed at deterring the people from coming to Kodagu villages.

Meanwhile, former speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah on Tuesday visiting Kutta border village to oversee measures taken.

Kodagu reported 81 cases on Monday.