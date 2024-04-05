GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Liquor, raw materials worth ₹98.52 crore seized by Excise Department

April 05, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Department authorities have raided a private liquor manufacturing unit in Nanjangud, under the Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency, and seized liquor and raw materials worth ₹98.52 crore.

A case has been registered against the brewery unit which was raided on Tuesday. Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag instructed the Excise Department staff to raid the unit based on specific information. Ms. Nag said the excise officials scrutinised the documents and records and it transpired that the stock was disproportionately higher than what was disclosed in the records.

There were nearly 7,000 different brands of beer and other liquor in violation of the various provisions of the excise laws. The authorities confiscated the entire stock of manufactured liquor and raw materials and a manhunt has been launched to nab 17 employees of the unit who are absconding.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.