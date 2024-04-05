Liquor, raw materials worth ₹98.52 crore seized by Excise Department

April 05, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - MYSURU

Excise Department authorities have raided a private liquor manufacturing unit in Nanjangud, under the Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency, and seized liquor and raw materials worth ₹98.52 crore.

A case has been registered against the brewery unit which was raided on Tuesday. Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag instructed the Excise Department staff to raid the unit based on specific information. Ms. Nag said the excise officials scrutinised the documents and records and it transpired that the stock was disproportionately higher than what was disclosed in the records.

There were nearly 7,000 different brands of beer and other liquor in violation of the various provisions of the excise laws. The authorities confiscated the entire stock of manufactured liquor and raw materials and a manhunt has been launched to nab 17 employees of the unit who are absconding.