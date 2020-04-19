Liquor outlets in State to be closed till May 3

Ending speculation over the opening of liquor outlets in the State, the Excise Department on Sunday notified further closure of such outlets till May 3, even as the State government extended the current stricter lockdown norms till the midnight of April 21.

A separate order pertaining to relaxations to start limited economic activity by maintaining social distance will be issued before April 21 midnight.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last week said that the decision to open State-run MSIL liquor vending outlets will be taken soon after the guidelines from the Centre were issued.

Sunday’s order, issued by Excise Commissioner V. Yeshwanth, quotes the consolidated revised guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15, to continue the closure of liquor vending outlets from the early hours of April 21 to the midnight of May 3.

Similarly, along with the outlets, those distilleries not producing alcohol-based sanitisers will remain closed till May 3.

Though the public transport system will remain suspended till May 3, as part of the consolidated revised guidelines, the State-run BMTC on Sunday announced the rates for its fleet of buses that can be hired by those units that have been allowed to be operated post April 20.

The BMTC has offered its buses on contract for government departments, agencies, private factories and IT industries, among others that have been allowed to operate with strict social distancing norms. The BMTC said that each bus will carry only 30 to 40% of the seating capacity to maintain social distancing.

In what could bring some relief to workers in the State, Labour Minister A. Shivaram Hebbar, who visited several construction sites in Bengaluru, also announced that the State government will not allow a reduction in the salaries of workers.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar issued an order, under the Disaster Management Act, extending the lockdown till April 21 midnight.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office sad that the present lockdown measures will continue up to April 21 midnight.

“No new relaxations will be given till then. Before the midnight of April 21 order regarding new relaxations will be issued,” the statement added.