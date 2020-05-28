Liquor flows when water level is low

MYSURU

Despite sealing of borders owing to COVID-19 scare, tipplers from Kerala are entering H.D. Kote via dried-up Kabini

Liquor stores in parts of H.D. Kote situated along Karnataka’s border with Kerala, have always been a big draw for the tipplers from across the State. But, their cross-border forays have become a source of anxiety to the locals and authorities in the times of COVID-19.

Though the inter-State roads are sealed at the borders and the boating service between the two States had been suspended, the dried-up stretch of Kabini river has provided tipplers from Kerala a route to comfortably enter Karnataka and make a beeline to the liquor stores.

The sneaking into Karnataka of tipplers from Kerala and the absence of any semblance of social distancing at the liquor stores was brought to the notice of the authorities by local activists from various organisations including the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS).

Though the district administration swung into action and sealed four liquor shops in Machchuru and D.B. Kuppe which are situated close to the Kabini, the desperate tipplers are reported to be going to other liquor stores in the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Abhiram G. Sankar said the authorities had closed four liquor shopsafter KRRS and DSS staged protests. But, the other liquor shops on the fringes of the Antharsanthe forest regions and other parts of H.D. Kote cannot be closed.

He said the officials had carried out a spot inspection of the border area from Bavali checkpost. “The district administrations of Mysuru and Wayanad had more than a month ago suspended boating service. But, the water level was so low at several places that people were simply crossing the river. But, the recent rains have increased the water level and is making it difficult for them to cross. If rains continue in the coming days and the water level rises further, they will find it more difficult to cross”

Now, he said the Forest Department in Nagarahole region has been asked to step up jeep patrolling in the border areas to check such illegal entry into the State.