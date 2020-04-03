Karnataka

Liquor bottles stolen at two places in Mandya

Police personnel at the Hadly Circle store in Malavalli town.

Police personnel at the Hadly Circle store in Malavalli town.  

Liquor bottles worth several lakhs of rupees have been stolen at two places in the district.

Miscreants targeted a wine store at Chikka Mandya on the outskirts of the town in the early hours of March 30, and also made away with the stock from a wine store near Hadly Circle in Malavalli town late on Thursday. The incidents came to light on Friday.

A window was broken open at Chikka Mandya store and a wall was drilled at Malavalli store to take away the caartons, the police said.

According to them, the miscreants did not take cash/other valuables at both the places.

In spite of round-the-clock vigil on roads following the ongoing lockdown, the incidents have occurred. The department is investigating the cases, the police added.

