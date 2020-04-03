Liquor bottles stolen at two places in Mandya

Liquor bottles worth several lakhs of rupees have been stolen at two places in the district.

Miscreants targeted a wine store at Chikka Mandya on the outskirts of the town in the early hours of March 30, and also made away with the stock from a wine store near Hadly Circle in Malavalli town late on Thursday. The incidents came to light on Friday.

A window was broken open at Chikka Mandya store and a wall was drilled at Malavalli store to take away the caartons, the police said.

According to them, the miscreants did not take cash/other valuables at both the places.

In spite of round-the-clock vigil on roads following the ongoing lockdown, the incidents have occurred. The department is investigating the cases, the police added.