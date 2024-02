February 14, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has passed a ban order on the sale of liquor in view of the anural fair of Sri Mouneshwar Temple in Tinthini village, Shorapur taluk, of Yadgir district.

The annual fair of Sri Mouneshwar is scheduled for February 19. The Deputy Commissioner has imposed the ban on selling liquor within a radius of five kilometres of the temple between 6 a.m. on February 19 and 6 p.m. on February 24.

