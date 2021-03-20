Lions Dharma, Arjun arrive at Binkadakatti zoo

HUBBALLI

20 March 2021 00:28 IST

Visitors will soon have the opportunity to watch lions at the Binkadakatti zoo as 11-year-olds Dharma and Arjun have arrived here.

The two lions, from Bannerghatta Biological Park, reached Binkadakatti zoo on Thursday and all arrangements have been made for their acclimatisation.

A proposal to get the lions was sent through the Central Zoo Authority last year. With the authority permitting the transfer, a team led by Deputy Conservator of Forest Suryasen made transport arrangements immediately to bring them.

In order to help the lions adapt to their natural habitat, a rocky hillock and artificial pond have been constructed at the zoo, along with a special glass cage to enable viewers to have a better view.

According to zoo authorities, the acclimatisation process is likely to take around three weeks and till then the lions will be kept separately. Subsequently, based on how much they have adapted to the local environment and their behaviour, the lions will be allowed for public viewing. Binkadakatti zoo is located on the outskirts of Gadag city.