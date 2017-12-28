Lioness succumbs to injuries at Mysuru zoo

Mysuru zoo has lost a seven-year-old Asiatic lioness named Ranitha consequent to complications arising out of a fight with her inmates in the enclosure two months ago.

The lioness succumbed on Wednesday as a result of the injuries incurred on her right and left shoulder in a fight that took place on October 26.

Ranitha was procured from Sakkarbaugh Zoo in Junagadh, Gujarat, on August 4, 2016.

Executive Director of the Mysuru Zoo Ravi Shankar said the lioness was initially treated soon after the fight as it was found to be dull and had gone off feed. Blood examination revealed infection and treatment protocol was initiated. But the animal did not show any improvement in its health following which blood samples, lacrimal, nascal, and swabs samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and the lab report was awaited.

Meanwhile, the lioness was paralysed in the hind quarter and was recumbent and had gone off feed since a week. Despite continuous treatment Ranitha did not respond and passed away at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday, said Mr. Ravi Shankar.