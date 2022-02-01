Lioness dies at Tyavarekoppa Safari

Lioness Manya, aged 10, died at Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari near Shivamogga on Monday. The animal had suffered injuries in a fight with another lion Yashwanth on January 26. With this, the number of lions at the place had come down to five.

The animal was under treatment for the last one week. It was brought to the safari park from Mysuru zoo. B. Mukund Chandra, Executive Director of the park, said the carcass was burnt after a post-mortem conducted by veterinarians. “As it is the animal listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, we followed all set procedures before the carcass was burnt. Senior officials were informed about the incident and all procedures have been video documented”, he said.