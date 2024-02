February 02, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

Lion Sarvesh, aged about 13 years, died at Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari near Shivamogga on Wednesday night.

The lion was brought to Tyavarekoppa from Bannerghatta Zoo in Bengaluru about four years ago.

Mukund Chandra, Executive Director of the Safari, informed the media on Friday that the animal died due to age-related health issues. The carcass was disposed of after a post-mortem as per the set procedure.

